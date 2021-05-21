Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 13,836 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $747,282.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,190,003.52. Insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.