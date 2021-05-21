BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $33.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised BP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.99.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of BP by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.