Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 182.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,537 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.21% of Boston Properties worth $33,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

NYSE:BXP opened at $110.50 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.