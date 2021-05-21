Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises about 2.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.11% of ANSYS worth $33,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 841.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.38. 947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.04 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

