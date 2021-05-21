Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $21,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.52. 4,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,924. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.56 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,951. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

