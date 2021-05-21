Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

BKNG opened at $2,312.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,377.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,203.67. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

