Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$46.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.31.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$37.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -7.79.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

