BMO Capital Markets Trims Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Target Price to C$30.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXT. CIBC boosted their price target on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital restated a na rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Parex Resources to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.06.

PXT opened at C$19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.05 and a 12 month high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.3299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

