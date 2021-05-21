BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.79.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 465,656 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.