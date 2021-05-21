Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,000. Twilio accounts for approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.17.
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $316.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of -111.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $457.30.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Twilio Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.