Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

