Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 70,910 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 453.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,910 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,356,423. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 218.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.