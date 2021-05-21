Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

BCOR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $787.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

