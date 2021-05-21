Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 7.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) traded up 7.2% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.39. 40,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,245,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Specifically, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $753,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,209 shares of company stock worth $8,183,387. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 433,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

