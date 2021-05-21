Blockzero Labs (XIO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $301,238.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $301,238.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00017129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.02 or 0.01071725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.67 or 0.09532548 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,511,538 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

