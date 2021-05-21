BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BL. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.82.

BL opened at $104.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.51 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,922,244.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,133 shares of company stock worth $16,570,797. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,723,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

