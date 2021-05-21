BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year, owing to the company’s decent performance that continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Impressively, both the top and the bottom lines improved year over year. The quarter marked the fourth straight earnings beat. Also, the company continued to witness strong comparable club sales. The metric gained from strength in the digital channel, courtesy of increased online shopping amid the ongoing pandemic. Evidently, the company’s focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well. Cumulatively, these efforts have been contributing to growth in membership signups and renewals. However, incremental costs related to COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern.”

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.