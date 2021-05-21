BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.