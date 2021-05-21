BITTO Market Cap Tops $582,332.18 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One BITTO coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. BITTO has a market capitalization of $582,332.18 and approximately $75,723.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITTO has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00129012 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001994 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.17 or 0.00810692 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

