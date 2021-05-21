BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,206.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 77% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $17.77 million and $8,206.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 113.1% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00421599 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00171064 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00262262 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011826 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004048 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,442,321,863 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

