Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.10 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and $2.10 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $174.70 or 0.00464505 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 49.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $37,609.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $710.62 or 0.01889495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00056022 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001783 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003533 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,738,645 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

