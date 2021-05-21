Bitcoin Interest Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $150,914.17 and $24.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.04 or 0.00426382 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00168027 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00218069 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013271 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004293 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

