Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Market Cap Tops $2.66 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $4,783.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015944 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00224630 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001339 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

