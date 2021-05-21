Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

BMEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Shares of BMEA opened at $17.50 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.