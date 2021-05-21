Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €28.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been given a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

GBF stock opened at €27.84 ($32.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of €13.98 ($16.45) and a 1-year high of €33.24 ($39.11).

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.