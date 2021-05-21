Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE BH.A opened at $859.89 on Monday. Biglari has a twelve month low of $250.50 and a twelve month high of $674.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $699.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.27.
Biglari Company Profile
