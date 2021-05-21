Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE BH.A opened at $859.89 on Monday. Biglari has a twelve month low of $250.50 and a twelve month high of $674.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $699.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.27.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

