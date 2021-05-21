Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 130,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $259,000.

BSV opened at $82.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

