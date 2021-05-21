BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.29 or 0.01096577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00057901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.85 or 0.09393364 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars.

