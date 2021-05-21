Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) PT Raised to $7.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

BRY stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $494.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Berry by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Berry by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Berry by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

