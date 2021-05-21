Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities lowered Watkin Jones to an add rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 198.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £600.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.