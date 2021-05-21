Benchmark Trims Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Target Price to $20.00

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 404.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,466,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

