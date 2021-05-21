Benchmark Trims Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Target Price to $20.00

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ GNOG opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
