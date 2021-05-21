Benchmark Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $605,223.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $17.66 million and approximately $605,223.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.06 or 0.01031231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00098632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.40 or 0.09328631 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 56,365,911 coins and its circulating supply is 18,378,727 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

