Bellwether Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $127.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average is $118.30. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

