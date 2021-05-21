Bellwether Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 211.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,677,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Chemours by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 568,555 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $8,575,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,286,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $7,927,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CC shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:CC opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $35.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

