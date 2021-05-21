Bellwether Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of BATS:ACWV opened at $102.94 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64.

