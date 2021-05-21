Bellwether Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 183.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Roku by 186.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 43.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $335.98 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.98 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,715 shares of company stock worth $113,422,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

