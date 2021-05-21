Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys 28,985 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 704.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $8,711,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 495.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after buying an additional 256,485 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 101,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.