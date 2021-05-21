BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Lowered to $357.00 at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $357.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BGNE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $316.56.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $344.15 on Monday. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $155.16 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock worth $4,341,386. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 7,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

