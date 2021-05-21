Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BEG. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Shares of BEG stock opened at GBX 135.74 ($1.77) on Thursday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 136.90 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.84 million and a P/E ratio of -260.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is currently -5.60%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.