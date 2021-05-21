Baz Token Price Tops $0.0401 on Major Exchanges (BAZT)

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Baz Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Baz Token has a total market capitalization of $43,660.62 and approximately $53.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baz Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00071356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00411344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00221787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.98 or 0.00980995 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00033085 BTC.

Baz Token Coin Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 coins. The official message board for Baz Token is medium.com/@Baztoken . The Reddit community for Baz Token is https://reddit.com/r/BazToken . The official website for Baz Token is baztoken.io . Baz Token’s official Twitter account is @Baztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Baz Token

