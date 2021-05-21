Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMWYY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

