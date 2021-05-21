Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.45

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.45 and traded as high as $103.53. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $103.53, with a volume of 10,769 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAMXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

