Barrington Research Raises Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Price Target to $31.00

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KELYA. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $24.76 on Monday. Kelly Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

