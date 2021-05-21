Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $697.93

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 697.93 ($9.12) and traded as high as GBX 754.20 ($9.85). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 750.60 ($9.81), with a volume of 1,424,710 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 764.38 ($9.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 773.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 699.27. The company has a market capitalization of £7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.18.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

