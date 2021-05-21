Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Ned L. Sherwood Purchases 132,663 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 132,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $343,597.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 21,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,843. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

