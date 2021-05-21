Barclays Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.73 ($91.45).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €67.64 ($79.58) on Monday. Basf has a 1 year low of €44.50 ($52.35) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.17.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

