Barclays Raises Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target to $9.50

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 144.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.