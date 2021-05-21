Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Barclays by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

