Barclays Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $260.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.75.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $223.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,444. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $222.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

