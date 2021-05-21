Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $48.86 Million in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 965,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,855,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

